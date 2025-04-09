Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Sells 498 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $251,892,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $161,052,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,143,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,418 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in Corteva by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 2,870,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,181,000 after buying an additional 1,172,110 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,174,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,799,000 after buying an additional 646,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

Corteva Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.24. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $66.24.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,692,934.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,257.78. The trade was a 70.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

