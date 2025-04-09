Arabella Cecil Purchases 4,022 Shares of Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT – Get Free Report) insider Arabella Cecil purchased 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £5,067.72 ($6,475.49).

Arabella Cecil also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Odyssean Investment Trust alerts:

On Friday, January 10th, Arabella Cecil purchased 3,397 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £5,095.50 ($6,510.99).

Odyssean Investment Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of OIT traded down GBX 2.28 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 125.22 ($1.60). 287,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,614. The company has a market cap of £167.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 0.75. Odyssean Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 110 ($1.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 181.50 ($2.32). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 142.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 152.21.

Odyssean Investment Trust Company Profile

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended investment company that seeks to deliver attractive returns to its clients by investing in great businesses and supporting them to become even better. To achieve this the company has appointed Odyssean Capital LLP to manage the portfolio.

Odyssean Capital will invest in a concentrated portfolio of well researched smaller companies, typically too small for inclusion in the FTSE 250.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.