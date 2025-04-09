Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 96076 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright raised Arcus Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Arcus Biosciences Trading Down 3.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $736.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.14. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a negative net margin of 102.66%. The company had revenue of $36.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.38 million. Research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcus Biosciences

In other Arcus Biosciences news, Director Yasunori Kaneko bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $201,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,704. The trade was a 238.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen purchased 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $201,564.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,554,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,001,348.80. The trade was a 0.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilead Sciences Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $447,610,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,523,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,471,000 after acquiring an additional 45,497 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,702,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,348,000 after acquiring an additional 178,351 shares during the period. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,857,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,547,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,044,000 after purchasing an additional 228,325 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

