Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Equities researchers at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.40% from the company’s current price.

ARDT has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ardent Health Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ardent Health Partners from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ardent Health Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardent Health Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Ardent Health Partners Price Performance

NYSE ARDT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,697. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ardent Health Partners has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $20.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.94.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ardent Health Partners will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardent Health Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Ardent Health Partners in the third quarter worth about $1,977,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ardent Health Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardent Health Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,581,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

Ardent Health Partners Company Profile

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

