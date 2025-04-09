Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Bought by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 232,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Ares Capital comprises 1.8% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.81.

Ares Capital Stock Down 2.1 %

Ares Capital stock opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.77. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $23.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 50.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 78.37%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

