argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $720.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARGX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $723.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on argenx from $775.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.00.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $548.93 on Tuesday. argenx has a 1-year low of $352.77 and a 1-year high of $678.21. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -623.78 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $615.36 and a 200-day moving average of $603.52.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $761.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.52 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that argenx will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in argenx during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 369.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in argenx during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

