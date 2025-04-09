Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives $153.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AWI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

AWI opened at $126.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $110.68 and a 1 year high of $164.40.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.98 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

