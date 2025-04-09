Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Position Reduced by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,731 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,622,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,354,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,083,000 after buying an additional 516,569 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,264,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $2,060,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,447,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.44.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.08.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.97). Sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 51,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $774,974.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,062,377 shares in the company, valued at $61,220,021.39. This trade represents a 1.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,064,441. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Featured Articles

