Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at TD Cowen

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

NYSE:APAM traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.52. 335,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,643. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.80. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $49.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average of $43.67.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 74.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $20,607,000. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,770,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,221,000 after purchasing an additional 224,455 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 439,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,901,000 after purchasing an additional 217,552 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,041.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 150,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 145,932 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $5,627,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

