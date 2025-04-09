Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $264.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,304.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $171.25 and a 1 year high of $277.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.36.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 965.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

