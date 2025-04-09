Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,084 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FNF stock opened at $58.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.09. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $66.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.17.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $153,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,872.60. This trade represents a 14.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FNF. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FNF

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.