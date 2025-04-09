Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Buys New Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QSR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth about $361,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $59.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.92. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.26 and a 12-month high of $77.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 15,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $998,055.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,095.04. This represents a 26.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 93,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total transaction of $5,837,144.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 848,578 shares in the company, valued at $52,908,838.30. The trade was a 9.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,716 shares of company stock worth $17,740,281 in the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

