Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Buys New Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,236 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 18,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZG. Bank of America raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Zillow Group Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $59.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of -127.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.83. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.06 and a 12-month high of $86.58.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $437,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,435. This represents a 10.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jun Choo sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $99,248.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,750,215.16. This trade represents a 1.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,919 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,478 over the last three months. 17.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

