Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Buys Shares of 1,385 Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,368,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,500,000. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,778,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Rambus by 1,657.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 552,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,188,000 after purchasing an additional 520,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rambus by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,819,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,463,000 after purchasing an additional 164,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Rambus from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price target on Rambus in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

Rambus Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $69.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.02 and a 200-day moving average of $53.85.

Insider Activity at Rambus

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 10,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $468,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,767,667.64. This trade represents a 2.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $308,672.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,080. This trade represents a 9.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,952 shares of company stock worth $5,969,155 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

