Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Buys Shares of 1,495 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1,170.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,175,000 after acquiring an additional 486,927 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 371.7% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 8,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc lifted its position in Lam Research by 935.0% during the fourth quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc now owns 7,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 10,671.3% in the 4th quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 112,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after buying an additional 111,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 856.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 17,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,117,560. This represents a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of LRCX opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $113.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.59.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

