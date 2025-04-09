Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Has $79,000 Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 15,240.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,372,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,955,000 after acquiring an additional 16,220 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 627,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,496,000 after purchasing an additional 20,824 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,208,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $53,072,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 425,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,807,000 after buying an additional 35,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.86.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $87.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.32. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $117.66.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.23). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.69%. Analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $9,565,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,418,966 shares in the company, valued at $142,875,686.54. This trade represents a 6.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

