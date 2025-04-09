Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Invests $127,000 in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of IBCP opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $598.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.28. Independent Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $40.32.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 20.67%. Analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IBCP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Independent Bank

Independent Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.