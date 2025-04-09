Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Lowers Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. City State Bank increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.16.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Baird R W upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. HSBC raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

