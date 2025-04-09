Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd trimmed its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 70.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,080 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 7,007,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,029 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,614,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,209,000 after purchasing an additional 24,019 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,493,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,719,000 after purchasing an additional 736,369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,053,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,211,000 after buying an additional 97,950 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,161,000 after buying an additional 15,372 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSY. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lowered Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $53,372.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,703,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,890,575.08. This represents a 0.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BSY opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Further Reading

