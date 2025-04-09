Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Makes New Investment in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 6.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 113.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $145.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.92 and its 200 day moving average is $259.09. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.78 and a 1 year high of $387.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.23 and a beta of 1.49.
In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $253,590.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,652 shares in the company, valued at $20,785,170.84. This trade represents a 1.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Srdjan Tanjga sold 525 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $90,961.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,903.56. This trade represents a 7.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,060 shares of company stock worth $13,461,875. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.84.
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
