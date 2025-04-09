Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Sells 1,341 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $188,643,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,521,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 8.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,621,000 after buying an additional 157,754 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,078,000 after acquiring an additional 134,560 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Avery Dennison by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 812,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,985,000 after acquiring an additional 112,650 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $238.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $228.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $226.00 price target on Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.87.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total value of $1,502,180.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 316,300 shares in the company, valued at $58,891,897. This represents a 2.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $159.30 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

