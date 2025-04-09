Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Takes $77,000 Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 76,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,536,000 after buying an additional 23,520 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Price Performance

SAIC stock opened at $109.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.34. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $94.68 and a 52-week high of $156.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.58.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAIC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $124.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $381,230.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,892.80. This trade represents a 32.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Milford W. Mcguirt bought 500 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.58 per share, with a total value of $55,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,477.78. This represents a 7.89 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,045 shares of company stock worth $339,935. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Further Reading

