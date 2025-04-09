Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Price Performance
Athersys has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $833,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.90.
Athersys Company Profile
