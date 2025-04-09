Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUB. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUB stock opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.14. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $44.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.39%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

