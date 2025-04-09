Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.20.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Atlantic Union Bankshares
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic Union Bankshares
Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Up 0.0 %
AUB stock opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.14. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $44.54.
Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.39%.
About Atlantic Union Bankshares
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.
See Also
