Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.69 and last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 2395598 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AESI. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered Atlas Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average is $20.99.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $271.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.94 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 178.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $219,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 907,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,983.84. This represents a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brian Anthony Leveille sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,528,240. The trade was a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,750. Company insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Energy Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AESI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after acquiring an additional 25,999 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 101.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 69.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 55.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 44,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

