Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,035,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 678,402 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $251,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $687,486,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,284,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,737,000 after buying an additional 1,806,042 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 265.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,179 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,697,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,547,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Atlassian from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Atlassian from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.64.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 15,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $3,871,470.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,529,711.60. This trade represents a 3.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.08, for a total transaction of $177,261.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,272,475.36. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 270,981 shares of company stock worth $70,925,444. Company insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Trading Down 1.5 %

TEAM opened at $183.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.19 and a beta of 1.07. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $135.29 and a 52 week high of $326.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

