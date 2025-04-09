Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,525 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Autodesk by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,099 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Autodesk by 1,058.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,296 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 26,768 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $13,906,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Autodesk by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 300,135 shares of the software company’s stock worth $88,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $3,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,671.87. The trade was a 44.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $238.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.32 and a twelve month high of $326.62.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

