Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $75.49 and last traded at $76.61, with a volume of 749441 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Autoliv from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.14.

Autoliv Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 28.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 34.70%.

Insider Activity

In other Autoliv news, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $178,839.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,218.59. This represents a 19.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Per Jonas Jademyr sold 401 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total transaction of $39,638.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,712.25. The trade was a 36.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,253 shares of company stock valued at $915,534 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Autoliv by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Autoliv by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

