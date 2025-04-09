Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,868,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,218,589 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $186,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Avantor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 188,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 99,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 138,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AVTR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 4,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $86,019.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,788.12. The trade was a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 3,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $65,877.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,753.87. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AVTR opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $28.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.74.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

