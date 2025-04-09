AVI Japan Opportunity (LON:AJOT) Announces Earnings Results

AVI Japan Opportunity (LON:AJOT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 2.21 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. AVI Japan Opportunity had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 94.99%.

AVI Japan Opportunity Stock Performance

Shares of LON:AJOT traded down GBX 5.47 ($0.07) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 144.53 ($1.85). 82,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,430. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 160.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 150.66. AVI Japan Opportunity has a one year low of GBX 120 ($1.53) and a one year high of GBX 167 ($2.13). The firm has a market capitalization of £197.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19.

Get AVI Japan Opportunity alerts:

AVI Japan Opportunity Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This is an increase from AVI Japan Opportunity’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 0.81%. AVI Japan Opportunity’s dividend payout ratio is 11.34%.

About AVI Japan Opportunity

An investment trust run by Asset Value Investors (AVI), established to provide shareholders with capital growth through investing in a focussed portfolio of overcapitalised small-cap Japanese equities. AVI will leverage its three decades of experience investing in asset-backed companies to engage with company management and help to unlock value for all stakeholders.

Further Reading

