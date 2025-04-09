AVI Japan Opportunity (LON:AJOT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

AVI Japan Opportunity (LON:AJOT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 2.21 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. AVI Japan Opportunity had a net margin of 94.99% and a return on equity of 14.58%.

AVI Japan Opportunity Trading Down 2.2 %

AJOT stock opened at GBX 146.78 ($1.88) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 160.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 150.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £200.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32. AVI Japan Opportunity has a 12-month low of GBX 120 ($1.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 167 ($2.13).

Get AVI Japan Opportunity alerts:

AVI Japan Opportunity Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This is a positive change from AVI Japan Opportunity’s previous dividend of $1.00. AVI Japan Opportunity’s dividend payout ratio is 11.34%.

About AVI Japan Opportunity

An investment trust run by Asset Value Investors (AVI), established to provide shareholders with capital growth through investing in a focussed portfolio of overcapitalised small-cap Japanese equities. AVI will leverage its three decades of experience investing in asset-backed companies to engage with company management and help to unlock value for all stakeholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AVI Japan Opportunity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVI Japan Opportunity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.