Aviva PLC Acquires 66,281 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 1,520.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,281 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $7,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 76.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $803,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,740.53. This represents a 9.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $499,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,765.60. This represents a 12.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $86.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $114.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHRW

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.