Aviva PLC Increases Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,602 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $11,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 309.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH opened at $217.34 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $191.97 and a 52 week high of $258.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 15.29%. On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LH. StockNews.com upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $262.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.38.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.63, for a total value of $127,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,624.58. This represents a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,121 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.62, for a total transaction of $1,497,319.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,146,175.90. The trade was a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,258 shares of company stock worth $3,518,177. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Featured Articles

