Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,742 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $8,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Graco by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $73.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.92. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $93.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.35.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.13). Graco had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 23.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on GGG shares. DA Davidson set a $85.00 price target on Graco in a report on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Graco from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GGG

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.