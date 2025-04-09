Aviva PLC Sells 16,354 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,354 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $9,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $8,627,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,045. The trade was a 89.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total transaction of $3,026,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,021,040.40. The trade was a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,205,218 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $120.19 on Wednesday. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $174.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.67. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

