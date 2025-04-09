Aviva PLC Sells 178,673 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 78.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,116 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 178,673 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $8,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 3.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $715,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,732,000 after acquiring an additional 9,936 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of OC opened at $126.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.44. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. Owens Corning has a one year low of $124.33 and a one year high of $214.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.35. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 37.70%.

Insider Activity

In other Owens Corning news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $321,947.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,490.95. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.42.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

