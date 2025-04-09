Aviva PLC Sells 187,478 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 187,478 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $10,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Twilio by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Twilio from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Twilio from $105.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.35.

Twilio Price Performance

TWLO opened at $81.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of -126.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.29. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $151.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,155,929.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,297,447.92. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $173,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,990,140.69. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,471 shares of company stock worth $2,344,149. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.