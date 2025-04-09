Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Bought by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Avnet were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVT. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Avnet by 1,768.1% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Avnet by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Avnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Avnet from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.
Avnet Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of AVT opened at $41.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.12. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.22 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04.
Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Avnet had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Avnet Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 37.39%.
About Avnet
Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
