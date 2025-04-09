Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Stock Position Lowered by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,618,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 360,125 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.08% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $602,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,669,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,823,000 after buying an additional 31,894 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 434.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 39,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 32,135 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,135,000 after purchasing an additional 24,402 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 356,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,183,000 after purchasing an additional 130,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $392,869.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,180.85. The trade was a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AXTA

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

NYSE AXTA opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $41.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.31.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.