Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Acquires 29,975 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,975 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $8,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,094,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,125,878,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,043,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,907,000 after buying an additional 8,312,317 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,541.0% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 45,844,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,920,000 after buying an additional 45,154,186 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,218.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,325,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,775,000 after buying an additional 28,060,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,618,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,399,000 after buying an additional 1,376,702 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.94.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.2404 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

