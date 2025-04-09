Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $24.91 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises approximately 1.0% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $24,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Umpqua Bank boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $227.13 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $180.92 and a one year high of $249.73. The firm has a market cap of $70.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Republic Services from $239.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $244.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. This represents a 37.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

