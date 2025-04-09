Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $9.39 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $9,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,213,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,609,000 after purchasing an additional 232,116 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,005,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,935,000 after buying an additional 447,041 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,964,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,186,000 after buying an additional 784,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,208,000 after acquiring an additional 38,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,130,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,937,000 after acquiring an additional 135,492 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.52.

NYSE VEEV opened at $209.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.98. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.25 and a 12 month high of $258.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $178,019.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,701.60. The trade was a 8.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total value of $841,734.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,565. This represents a 41.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

