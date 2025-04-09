Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 1,740 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $10,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,646,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,983,000 after buying an additional 447,642 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,901,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,676,000 after acquiring an additional 263,660 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,664,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,126 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,369,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,581,000 after acquiring an additional 574,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,575,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,655,000 after acquiring an additional 339,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 1.6 %

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.62. The firm has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $62.61.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 81.16%. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.75.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

