B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:RILYK)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Trading Down 1.4 %
RILYK opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $23.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.75.
