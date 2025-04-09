B. Riley Forecasts Stagwell’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:STGW)

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stagwell in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 3rd. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Stagwell’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Stagwell’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on STGW. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Stagwell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.08.
Stagwell Price Performance
STGW stock opened at $4.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.00 and a beta of 1.32. Stagwell has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stagwell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Stagwell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Stagwell by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 305,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 98,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Stagwell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.
Stagwell Company Profile
Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.
See Also
