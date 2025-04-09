B. Riley Forecasts Stagwell’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:STGW)

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stagwell in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 3rd. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Stagwell’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Stagwell’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on STGW. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Stagwell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.08.

Stagwell Price Performance

STGW stock opened at $4.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.00 and a beta of 1.32. Stagwell has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stagwell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Stagwell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Stagwell by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 305,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 98,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Stagwell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.