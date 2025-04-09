B. Riley Has Pessimistic View of Burford Capital Q1 Earnings

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Burford Capital in a research report issued on Monday, April 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Burford Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Burford Capital’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.38 million. Burford Capital had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 34.81%.

Shares of NYSE BUR opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63. Burford Capital has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $16.77. The company has a current ratio of 15.75, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

In related news, President Aviva O. Will sold 7,500 shares of Burford Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $109,575.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 310,979 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,403.19. This trade represents a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Perla sold 3,000 shares of Burford Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $43,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,164.29. This represents a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,305. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Burford Capital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Burford Capital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Burford Capital by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Burford Capital by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter.

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

