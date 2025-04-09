B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.66, but opened at $2.79. B2Gold shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 6,596,182 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BTG. Cormark cut shares of B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. TD Securities cut B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

