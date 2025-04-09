Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.35 Per Share

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.349 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is a 7.8% increase from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $1.25.

Banco Santander-Chile has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years. Banco Santander-Chile has a dividend payout ratio of 59.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.2%.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Banco Santander-Chile Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 19.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BSAC

About Banco Santander-Chile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.