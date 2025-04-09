Bank of America Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Price

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DLTR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.84.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $69.70 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $60.49 and a 52 week high of $131.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William W. Douglas III acquired 701 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,275. The trade was a 103.70 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 382.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,524,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,974,000 after buying an additional 5,173,238 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Dollar Tree by 784.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,377,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882,324 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,489.9% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,621,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,237 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $171,149,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,753,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,819 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

