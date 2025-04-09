Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,506,297 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 262,227 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $98,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPR. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 123,341 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,475,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,208 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $60.43 on Wednesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.23 and a 52 week high of $90.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 44.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 40.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 25,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $2,226,929.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,570.72. This represents a 14.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 21,107 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,772,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,866,740. This represents a 10.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,589 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tapestry from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Tapestry from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.53.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

